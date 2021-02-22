News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Couple cook lockdown meals for others and raise money for charity

Natalie Hensel

Published: 7:00 PM February 22, 2021   
Pasquale and Chrystelle Napolitano have been cooking meals for others in Sudbury during the third national coronavirus lockdown

A Sudbury couple who usually hold big garden parties have been cooking meals for others during the third national lockdown - and helping to raise money for charity in the process.

Pasquale and Chrystelle Napolitano began the new cooking project with their neighbours to help each other and give back during the coronavirus crisis.

Pasquale and Chrystelle Napolitano hope to inspire others with their lockdown cooking project in Sudbury

Mr Napolitano’s professional background in catering means the pair can create a weekly changing menu, with donations supporting charities like the British Heart Foundation and others.

It started out with 14 dishes  in January and has now doubled to about 28 dishes, as more friends want to get involved in the weekend project.

Pasquale and Chrystelle Napolitano began the new cooking project with their neighbours in Sudbury to help each other and give back during the coronavirus crisis

“We take great pleasure in seeing other people enjoying things.”, said Mr Napolitano.

“When things were normal, we used to have big garden parties with everyone having fun.

Pasquale and Chrystelle Napolitano, of Sudbury, create a weekly menu as part of their weekend lockdown cooking project

"We miss that enormously. But now I am thinking of what menu I am putting together, we’re tasting it, we’re designing. I love it so much."

The pair hope to inspire others to organise similar projects and raise money for charities.

