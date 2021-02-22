Couple cook lockdown meals for others and raise money for charity
A Sudbury couple who usually hold big garden parties have been cooking meals for others during the third national lockdown - and helping to raise money for charity in the process.
Pasquale and Chrystelle Napolitano began the new cooking project with their neighbours to help each other and give back during the coronavirus crisis.
Mr Napolitano’s professional background in catering means the pair can create a weekly changing menu, with donations supporting charities like the British Heart Foundation and others.
It started out with 14 dishes in January and has now doubled to about 28 dishes, as more friends want to get involved in the weekend project.
“We take great pleasure in seeing other people enjoying things.”, said Mr Napolitano.
“When things were normal, we used to have big garden parties with everyone having fun.
"We miss that enormously. But now I am thinking of what menu I am putting together, we’re tasting it, we’re designing. I love it so much."
The pair hope to inspire others to organise similar projects and raise money for charities.