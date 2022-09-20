Concerned passengers 'disgusted' by decision to axe bus routes

Concerned West Suffolk residents are 'disgusted' by the decision to axe two bus routes from the end of October. - Credit: Archant

Concerned west Suffolk residents are 'disgusted' by the decision to axe two bus routes from the end of October.

Stagecoach has announced that as of Sunday, October 30, a total of 18 routes will be withdrawn from service.

This includes the 11/X11 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Bury St Edmunds and the 12 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Ely.

Concerned Fordham resident Jemma Fortey will now struggle with getting her 17-year-old daughter to West Suffolk College each day.

"Like most other parents, I work full-time so I can't give her a lift to school or give her a lift to and from the train station. It's very frustrating," said Jemma.

The petition Jemma started in an attempt to save the bus services has already reached just under 1,000 signatures - a figure growing steadily as more discover that their regular bus service will be disappearing.

Another working mum, Beckie Brown, shelled out £650 for an annual bus pass at the start of the term.

Beckie said the lack of post-16 provision in Newmarket had driven her child further afield to Bury St Edmunds, so providing adequate transport links was "the least that could be done".

"I'm disgusted," she said. "It will cost over £1,000 a year to send her on the train and I'll be expecting a full refund if she can't take the bus any more."

Alongside issues with education transport, concerns have arisen surrounding those who cannot drive for health reasons.

Kerry Risely O'Reilly has Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and said: "I currently drive and am well, but I have MS and don't know when I may have to access buses. Many disabled people don't have mobility transport either."

Michalska Agnieszka added to this by saying she was worried about getting herself and her children to hospital appointments in Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds.

Managing director of Stagecoach East Darren Roe said: "The 18 affected routes have been losing £12 per passenger per journey on average. Some of them, where numbers have dropped as low as around only 50 customers per week, are costing up to £80 per passenger.

"We cannot continue to operate services which we know are no longer financially viable. That would not be right for taxpayers or our passengers."