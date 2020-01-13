Points failure causes delays on the rails

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Rail passengers are facing disruption this morning due to a points failure between Colchester and Manningtree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to Greater Anglia, services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Among the services cancelled are the 6.48am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 7.30am and 9am services from London Liverpool Street to Norwich.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Due to a points failure between Colchester and Manningtree, trains departing from Colchester/Norwich/Ipswich/Harwich Town for Liverpool Street and services heading towards Norwich/Ipswich and Harwich Town are being disrupted.

"Due to a points failure, we are unable to run normally between Colchester and Manningtree in both directions.

"Network Rail are at the affected site and are working to rectify the issue so we can run trains normally.

"The lines have been temporarily blocked between Colchester and Manningtree so the faulty points can be fixed.

"This will result in service alterations and cancellations.

"An update will be provided as soon as possible."

For more information see here.