E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Points failure causes delays on the rails

PUBLISHED: 06:47 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:47 13 January 2020

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Rail passengers are facing disruption this morning due to a points failure between Colchester and Manningtree.

According to Greater Anglia, services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Among the services cancelled are the 6.48am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 7.30am and 9am services from London Liverpool Street to Norwich.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Due to a points failure between Colchester and Manningtree, trains departing from Colchester/Norwich/Ipswich/Harwich Town for Liverpool Street and services heading towards Norwich/Ipswich and Harwich Town are being disrupted.

"Due to a points failure, we are unable to run normally between Colchester and Manningtree in both directions.

"Network Rail are at the affected site and are working to rectify the issue so we can run trains normally.

"The lines have been temporarily blocked between Colchester and Manningtree so the faulty points can be fixed.

"This will result in service alterations and cancellations.

"An update will be provided as soon as possible."

For more information see here.

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Closing John Grose dealership site up for sale for £2m – will a supermarket swoop?

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Members of the public ‘box-in’ car to thwart suspected thieves

The car was blocked from escaping by members of the public Picture: NSRAPT

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

North Stander: Cheer up Mr Lambert! Play like that every week, we’ll storm this league

Lovin’ it: Alan Judge celebrates scoring Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Closing John Grose dealership site up for sale for £2m – will a supermarket swoop?

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Members of the public ‘box-in’ car to thwart suspected thieves

The car was blocked from escaping by members of the public Picture: NSRAPT

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

North Stander: Cheer up Mr Lambert! Play like that every week, we’ll storm this league

Lovin’ it: Alan Judge celebrates scoring Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Quayside 373 homes bid ‘will spoil the skyline’, opponents fear

A CGI impression of what the Harwich Navyard could look like when completed Picture: GAUNT FRANCIS ARCHITECTS

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Heavy traffic on A14 eastbound after crash near Seven Hills roundabout

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A14 near Seven Hills roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Points failure causes delays on the rails

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists