Campaign against Essex incinerator boosted in Commons by Priti Patel

PUBLISHED: 17:02 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 30 January 2019

Priti Patel, MP for Witham has been supporting campaigners worried about a new incinerator planned for Rivenhall in Essex. Picture: ANNA APPLETON-CLAYDON

Priti Patel, MP for Witham has been supporting campaigners worried about a new incinerator planned for Rivenhall in Essex. Picture: ANNA APPLETON-CLAYDON

Archant

Witham MP Priti Patel has kept up her support for the campaign against an incinerator in Rivenhall by asking the government to step into the row.

She has asked Local Government Secretary to exercise his powers to call-in the current planning application for the Rivenhall Incinerator.

After raising the question, she said: “Local communities across this part of Essex and beyond stand opposed to the incinerator.

“Its size and scale is obscene and we are deeply concerned about the environmental impact of the incinerator and all the many vehicles travelling to and from it each week. Last week I met with residents and campaigners opposed to the Incinerator.

“The Secretary of State could not comment on my request in answer to my question due to the quasi-judicial nature of his role. But having already written to him, I hope that today’s question reiterates to him the importance of this application being called-in and refused.”

