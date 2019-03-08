Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance are on scene of an A14 crash that has seen the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

The eastbound stretch of the A14 has been closed in west Suffolk following a serious crash that has seen one person taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4pm on Sunday afternoon, June 2 between junctions 41 and 42 near Risby, just outside of Bury St Edmunds.

Both eastbound lanes are currently closed by Suffolk police as emergency services remain on scene to aid casualties and clear wreckage.

Three fire engines were dispatched to help cut two casualties trapped inside cars, with one casualty being taken to Addenbrooke's by air ambulance.

The second victim was released by ambulance crews.

The extent of the numbers involved in the crash and their injuries is currently unknown.

The AA has warned of heavy traffic following the incident, with delays expected to continue until the scene is cleared.

Police have advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.