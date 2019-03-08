Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 27°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

PUBLISHED: 16:59 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 02 June 2019

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance are on scene of an A14 crash that has seen the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance are on scene of an A14 crash that has seen the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

The eastbound stretch of the A14 has been closed in west Suffolk following a serious crash that has seen one person taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4pm on Sunday afternoon, June 2 between junctions 41 and 42 near Risby, just outside of Bury St Edmunds.

Both eastbound lanes are currently closed by Suffolk police as emergency services remain on scene to aid casualties and clear wreckage.

You may also want to watch:

Three fire engines were dispatched to help cut two casualties trapped inside cars, with one casualty being taken to Addenbrooke's by air ambulance.

The second victim was released by ambulance crews.

The extent of the numbers involved in the crash and their injuries is currently unknown.

The AA has warned of heavy traffic following the incident, with delays expected to continue until the scene is cleared.

Police have advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Striking options who could lift Town as Lambert looks to add goals to his side

Tom Eaves and Will Keane are both free agents this summer. Picture: PA/ITFC

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Striking options who could lift Town as Lambert looks to add goals to his side

Tom Eaves and Will Keane are both free agents this summer. Picture: PA/ITFC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance are on scene of an A14 crash that has seen the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Customers’ complaints about building supply firm passed to police

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

War veterans join Voyage of Remembrance to Normandy

D-Day veterans are returning to Normandy on board the Boudicca for the Voyage of Remembrance Photo: Submit

Obituary: Spies and subterfuge – the life of Jean Norton, who died at 88

Jean and her brothers on the beach near Scarborough in 1936 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

‘We are the medicine that each other needs’ - why the Rural Coffee Caravan volunteers deserve prestigious award

Ann Osborn and founder Sally Fogden of the Rural Coffee Caravan which visits villages across Suffolk to help combat loneliness Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists