Suffolk woman died in Turkish hotel fire, inquest hears

An inquest into the death of Patricia Hughes from Newmarket who died in a hotel fire has opened

An inquest has opened into the death of Patricia Hughes from Newmarket who perished in a hotel fire in Turkey.

Ms Hughes, 71, died on December 27, 2019 in Kerynia, Northern Cyprus.

The inquest was opened on Friday, by senior coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley.

The inquest heard that Ms Hughes and her partner had been staying at the LA Hotel.

It was Ms Hughes’ partner that initially woke after hearing a popping sound and realising that a fire had broken out in their room.

He woke her up and went to seek out an exit from the building.

The inquest heard that he believed Ms Hughes was with him at the time.

He managed to jump from a balcony and survive.

A full inquest into the cause of Ms Hughes’ death is set to be held on October 29, 2020.