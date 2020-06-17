E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have you seen missing Patrick Pemberton?

PUBLISHED: 15:04 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 17 June 2020

Patrick Pemberton was last seen at his home in Newmarket on Saturday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for information after a 51-year-old partially sighted man was reported missing from his home in Newmarket.

Patrick Pemberton was last seen at around 9pm on Saturday at his home in George Lambton Avenue.

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, clean shaven, with receding hair.

He may have been wearing glasses and walks with a white stick.

Officers and family are concerned for Patrick’s welfare and have urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Newmarket police on 101.

