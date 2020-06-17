Have you seen missing Patrick Pemberton?

Patrick Pemberton was last seen at his home in Newmarket on Saturday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for information after a 51-year-old partially sighted man was reported missing from his home in Newmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Patrick Pemberton was last seen at around 9pm on Saturday at his home in George Lambton Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, clean shaven, with receding hair.

He may have been wearing glasses and walks with a white stick.

Officers and family are concerned for Patrick’s welfare and have urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Newmarket police on 101.