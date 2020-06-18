Missing man from Newmarket found
PUBLISHED: 17:23 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 18 June 2020
Archant
A 51-year-old man from Newmarket who was reported missing last weekend has been found.
Patrick Pemberton, who was last seen in the town on Saturday June 13, was located earlier this afternoon.
Officers would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance with this appeal.
