Missing man from Newmarket found

Police have confirmed Patrick Pemberton, who went missing from Newmarket last Saturday, has been found. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

A 51-year-old man from Newmarket who was reported missing last weekend has been found.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Patrick Pemberton, who was last seen in the town on Saturday June 13, was located earlier this afternoon.

Officers would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance with this appeal.