Town boss hand delivers fan's season ticket before Blues first game

Published: 2:32 PM August 4, 2021

Ipswich Town Football Club manager Paul Cook and chief executive Mark Ashton have hand delivered a supporter his season ticket ahead of Town's first game.

The two met with Mason Milne, a clinically vulnerable fan, who has Chron's disease, outside of Portman Road, as part of the EFL season launch.

The pair then took Mr Milne into the stadium to show him where he would be sitting to watch Town's home games.

👋 Paul Cook & Mark Ashton surprised Town fan, Mason earlier this afternoon by personally handing him his season ticket as part of #EFLSeasonLaunch



Mason has Crohn's disease & autism meaning he falls into the clinically vulnerable group.



We hope to see you back soon, Mason! pic.twitter.com/DwxOmhjBgA — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 3, 2021

Town begin their campaign on Saturday, August 7 against Morecambe at Portman Road but it has been confirmed that Ipswich Town's American owners will not be attending the game.

There has already been 17,000 tickets sold for the opening game with the Blues expecting to reach around the 20,000 mark by Saturday.

Supporters attending the game at Portman Road on Saturday will either need to show proof they have received their second Covid vaccine at least 14 days prior to the game, or proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test, no more than 48 hours prior to kick-off.







