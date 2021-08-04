News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town boss hand delivers fan's season ticket before Blues first game

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:32 PM August 4, 2021   
Town manager Paul Cook applauds fans ahead of the game.

ITFC manager Paul Cook has personally delivered a season ticket to a fan outside Portman Road - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town Football Club manager Paul Cook and chief executive Mark Ashton have hand delivered a supporter his season ticket ahead of Town's first game. 

The two met with Mason Milne, a clinically vulnerable fan, who has Chron's disease, outside of Portman Road, as part of the EFL season launch. 

The pair then took Mr Milne into the stadium to show him where he would be sitting to watch Town's home games. 

Town begin their campaign on Saturday, August 7 against Morecambe at Portman Road but it has been confirmed that Ipswich Town's American owners will not be attending the game.

There has already been 17,000 tickets sold for the opening game with the Blues expecting to reach around the 20,000 mark by Saturday.  

Supporters attending the game at Portman Road on Saturday will either need to show proof they have received their second Covid vaccine at least 14 days prior to the game, or proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test, no more than 48 hours prior to kick-off. 



