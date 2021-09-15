Video

Published: 7:00 PM September 15, 2021

Paul Davis at one of the gardens he looks after in Polstead, Mr Davis will be heading to film at the Chelsea Flower show later this month - it is the first time the show will ever have taken place in September - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gardener Paul Davis, from Glemsford, is preparing to head to the Chelsea Flower Show where he will film footage of the show gardens and hopefully catch up with some famous faces.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year will be the first time the show will take place in September and Mr Davis, 57, says the festival, usually held in May, will have a "different vibe".

Mr Davis known as the 'Garden Warrior' appeared as a topiary expert on the Jeremey Vine on 5' show earlier this year and hopes the footage he films at Chelsea will be used in a new television show next year.

Paul Davis has been a gardener for 30 years, and is excited about filming at the Chelsea Flower Show in September - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said: "I am talking to people behind the scenes, it is all boiling on the stove at the moment and I am waiting for it all to kick off.

"At Chelsea we are going to be doing interviews, filming of the show gardens and some of the stuff going on in the tents."

Though he is unable to give much away about who he might be interviewing, he added: " The series is going to be based on mental health and how your garden helps you through your mental illness."

One of the beautiful gardens Mr Davis looks after - he has previously worked for sheiks and Premier League Footballers - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The show has always proven popular with the Royal Family.

Mr Davis said: " The best thing is this is going to be the only Chelsea that is ever going to be in September, so we are going to be looking at a lot of different plants and trees.

"It is going to be different, it is going to have a whole different vibe because it is in September, there are going to be shrubs in all the autumn colours.

"Whatever happens at Chelsea is the trend - it is like a fashion show, whatever people see they are going to go and buy. Chelsea is a very, very posh flower show."

Paul Davis working in the garden of one of his clients in Polstead - Mr Davis lives in Glemsford - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Davis said over recent months he has been incredibly busy with his landscape gardening business and book, Garden Warrior which should be published in January 2022.

He has worked for sheiks and Premier League footballers, and next month he is heading to Cannes and will hopefully be in LA in December ahead of an exciting year ahead.

Paul Davis is expecting a Chelsea Flower Show with a "different vibe" and "autumn colours" this year - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

