Video
Gardener to the stars set to film at Chelsea Flower Show
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Gardener Paul Davis, from Glemsford, is preparing to head to the Chelsea Flower Show where he will film footage of the show gardens and hopefully catch up with some famous faces.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year will be the first time the show will take place in September and Mr Davis, 57, says the festival, usually held in May, will have a "different vibe".
Mr Davis known as the 'Garden Warrior' appeared as a topiary expert on the Jeremey Vine on 5' show earlier this year and hopes the footage he films at Chelsea will be used in a new television show next year.
He said: "I am talking to people behind the scenes, it is all boiling on the stove at the moment and I am waiting for it all to kick off.
"At Chelsea we are going to be doing interviews, filming of the show gardens and some of the stuff going on in the tents."
Though he is unable to give much away about who he might be interviewing, he added: " The series is going to be based on mental health and how your garden helps you through your mental illness."
You may also want to watch:
The show has always proven popular with the Royal Family.
Mr Davis said: " The best thing is this is going to be the only Chelsea that is ever going to be in September, so we are going to be looking at a lot of different plants and trees.
Most Read
- 1 Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues
- 3 'We're a soft touch' - Cook on defeat to West Ham U21s
- 4 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
- 5 'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision
- 6 'He will be missed by so many' - Tribute to Harry, 21, after fatal stabbing
- 7 Seven observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss to West Ham U21s
- 8 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to West Ham's Under 21s
- 9 Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham U21: Blues beaten again as errors prove costly
- 10 7 great events being held in Suffolk this weekend
"It is going to be different, it is going to have a whole different vibe because it is in September, there are going to be shrubs in all the autumn colours.
"Whatever happens at Chelsea is the trend - it is like a fashion show, whatever people see they are going to go and buy. Chelsea is a very, very posh flower show."
Mr Davis said over recent months he has been incredibly busy with his landscape gardening business and book, Garden Warrior which should be published in January 2022.
He has worked for sheiks and Premier League footballers, and next month he is heading to Cannes and will hopefully be in LA in December ahead of an exciting year ahead.
The Chelsea Flower Show will run from 21 - 26 September.