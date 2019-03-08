E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Motorcyclist, 36, dies a week after four-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 14:56 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 25 September 2019

Paul Dawes, 36, died as a result of his injuries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

Paul Dawes, 36, died as a result of his injuries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

A motorcyclist has died almost a week after a collision on a Suffolk roads.

Paul Dawes, 36, from the Newton area, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital on September 19 following a serious crash.

He had been riding his motorcycle on the A1071 at about 8.40am when he was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van, a Vauxhall Astra and a Mercedes E250.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the scene as well as an air ambulance crew to help those involved in the crash.

Mr Dawes has now died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Mr Dawes' death is the 23rd on Suffolk roads in 2019.

Any witnesses, or anyone who may have captured any relevant dash-cam footage of the manner of driving, are asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 48 of September 19, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

