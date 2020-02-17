E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sex offender back in court to admit indecent image charges

17 February, 2020 - 11:30
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man has admitted possessing extreme pornography and indecent images of children.

Paul Etheridge, 36, of Silverleys Green, Cratfield, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

He admitted possessing one extreme pornographic image on February 20, 2019; making one category B indecent image of a child between October 10, 2018 and February 20, 2019, and making 45 category C images between the same dates.

He was cleared of making two of the most serious category. The crown offered no evidence after it was argued the female depicted was not under-age for the purposes of legislation.

The court heard Etheridge was a registered sex offender, subject to a public protection arrangements, having been jailed in 2008 for possessing indecent pictures of children and grooming young girls.

He will be sentenced during the week beginning March 30, following the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

