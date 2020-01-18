E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man accused of possessing extreme pornography and indecent images of children

18 January, 2020 - 13:00
Paul Etheridge appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk man has been accused of possessing extreme pornography and indecent images of children.

Paul Etheridge, of Silverleys Green, Cratfield, near Halesworth, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The 36-year-old was charged with possessing one extreme pornographic image on February 20, 2019; making two of the most serious category of indecent images of children between October 10, 2018 and February 20, 2019; making one category B indecent image of a child between the same dates, and making 45 category C indecent images of a child between the same dates.

Etheridge entered no plea to the four charges.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett asked magistrates to send the matter to the crown court.

Damien Moore, for Etheridge, made no representations.

Etheridge was released on unconditional bail until a crown court plea hearing scheduled for February 14.

