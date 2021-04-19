Police told family of father who died after arrest that he was sleeping

Published: 2:25 PM April 19, 2021

Police told the family of a father-of-three, who died after being arrested at Pontins, that he was sleeping when he appeared unconscious, an inquest heard on Monday.

Paul Gladwell, also known as Paul Reynolds, was detained by security staff at Pontins in Pakefield on Valentine’s Day 2017 and was later arrested by Suffolk police.

He became unwell while being transported to Great Yarmouth in a police van and was rushed to the James Paget Hospital in a critical condition.

The 38-year-old, from Colchester, was pronounced dead two days later.

His partner of seven years, Carrie Bennett, told the first day of his inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Monday that the pair, who travelled up to Pontins Pakefield a few days before Valentine’s Day, had enjoyed their holiday up until an incident at the venue’s clubhouse that evening.

Ms Bennett said she had grown annoyed after noticing another child hitting one of the couple’s sons the previous evening and after witnessing it again on Valentine’s Day evening decided to confront the youngster’s parents before heading back to their chalet.

She told area coroner Jacqueline Devonish that it “all escalated from there” and described security staff rushing over to him and trying to “grab him”.

She described being removed from the venue herself and around 10 to 15 minutes later seeing Mr Gladwell being carried to a police van outside.

“They were just holding him,” she said. “His head was flopped forward.

“I shouted to them, why are they carrying him like that."

Ms Bennett said she was told he was asleep, to which she said she knew he was not asleep, as he snores loudly.

She said that police and security staff then told her: “He is snoring”.

Two days after the incident, Mr Gladwell was pronounced dead in hospital.

The first day of the inquest also heard evidence from the 38-year-old's support worker, Dale Prentice, who described Mr Gladwell as a “gentle giant” who was “very protective over his family”.

Mr Gladwell’s mother, Carol Hurst, told the inquest her son had been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome in 2002 and left home at 20 to live in supported housing in Colchester.

The inquest, listed for four weeks, continues.