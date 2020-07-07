‘They saved my life’ – Coronavirus survivor on life-threatening battle

Paul Godfrey donated a huge care package to Colchester Hospital where he battled coronavirus in intensive care. Picture: PAUL GODFREY Archant

A 32-year-old man who battled coronavirus and pneumonia has praised hospital staff for saving his life as he continues his battle against the disease.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Godfrey spent two weeks in Colchester Hospital fighting for his life. Picture: PAUL GODFREY Paul Godfrey spent two weeks in Colchester Hospital fighting for his life. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

Paul Godfrey thought he had a chest infection when he first fell ill in March – although his condition failed to improve despite doeses of antibiotics and steroids.

Despite doubting the seriousness of his condition, Mr Godfrey went to Colchester Hospital on his fifth day of symptoms, where he was found to have a collapsed lung and pneumonia. He also tested positive for coronavirus.

At the time, some of the symptoms now characteristic of the virus were not known – with the Frinton man not realising losing his sense of taste and smell were major signs.

He said: “I had everything – the cough, sore throat, hot sweats, breathing issues, as well as losing my sense of taste and smell.

“I also had these ridiculous headaches and I was struggling to walk.”

MORE: Coronavirus survivor delivers care packages to hospital life-savers

The retail worker was rushed to intensive care, where he had a nurse by his side 24/7 as he underwent treatment – battling for his life for two weeks.

Now home, Mr Godfrey continues to recover from effects of the virus – as he struggles to walk and has problems with memory loss and exhaustion.

Mr Godfrey said the team are “phenomenal” – from nurses to cleaners.

He added: “It all happened so quickly. They were treating me for everything and saved my life.

“I remember saying it to a cleaner who looked so puzzled and I said ‘you are wonderful and you are risking your life.’ It’s so true, they really are.”

Mr Godfrey also took his efforts to say thank you one step further by raising more than £2,300 for staff through T-shirt sales and a viral video.

The money will be used to help renovate relative counselling and waiting rooms, and to buy care packages for staff.

He added: “I recorded the video as I wanted it to be a wake-up call to people in Essex and London who were saying it wasn’t worrying.

“The video has been viewed all over the world and people have said ‘thank you it’s made me think’.

“The campaign has raised around £2,300 and I’m so pleased. I’ve never done anything like it before.”