Published: 11:15 AM August 13, 2021

Paul Greengrass has become the patron of the Riverside in Woodbridge - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

A Hollywood director best known for his work on the Jason Bourne films has become a patron of a Suffolk cinema.

Paul Greengrass, who directed films like the Bourne Ultimatum, the Bourne Supremacy and Captain Phillips, will be the new patron of The Riverside in Woodbridge.

Mr Greengrass is based in Suffolk and has been a regular visitor to the Riverside over the years, alongside his family.

In 2015, he was part of the Riverside’s centenary celebrations.

Not long after that, the cinema approached him to become its patron.

Due to diary issues, he was never officially unveiled and instead went on to make two films back-to-back.

The cinema got back in contact with him a few weeks ago as it prepared for its grand re-opening, which Mr Greengrass is able to attend.

It has been a difficult few months for the Riverside, which was unable to open for a long time because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Riverside Cinema will re-open at the end of the month - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Once restrictions eased, the cinema was only able to open for 10 days to screen the Netflix hit The Dig.

It then had to close again due to a number of issues including boiler problems, a broken gas pipe, a ceiling collapsing, severe damp issues, flooding in the back of the cinema and toilet issues.

A crowdfunding campaign earlier in the year raised £30,000 towards the work needed to get the cinema ready for film lovers.

Building work has been ongoing over the summer to rectify the issues, with scaffolding set up to install a new sound system bought before the pandemic.

The re-opening event will take place on August 27 and will be a special screening of Mr Greengrass' latest film News of the World.

The movie focuses on a Civil War veteran played by Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his attempts to get a young girl back to her family.

Following the screening, a question and answer session will be held at the cinema with Mr Greengrass.

A spokesman for The Riverside said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Paul back to The Riverside on Friday August 27, this time as our patron, and for a screening of his latest film, News of the World, followed by a Q&A session on stage.”



