Hollywood director becomes patron of Suffolk cinema
- Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images
A Hollywood director best known for his work on the Jason Bourne films has become a patron of a Suffolk cinema.
Paul Greengrass, who directed films like the Bourne Ultimatum, the Bourne Supremacy and Captain Phillips, will be the new patron of The Riverside in Woodbridge.
Mr Greengrass is based in Suffolk and has been a regular visitor to the Riverside over the years, alongside his family.
In 2015, he was part of the Riverside’s centenary celebrations.
Not long after that, the cinema approached him to become its patron.
You may also want to watch:
Due to diary issues, he was never officially unveiled and instead went on to make two films back-to-back.
The cinema got back in contact with him a few weeks ago as it prepared for its grand re-opening, which Mr Greengrass is able to attend.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
- 2 'It's what he said to me straight away' - Edwards reveals first chat with Cook
- 3 A14 at a standstill after crash involving motorcyclist
- 4 Cook: 'I have a responsibility to manage people's expectations'
- 5 Suffolk company started in old pig shed snapped up by US investors
- 6 'I really hope they get promoted' - Downes on his time at Town
- 7 Overturned lorry on A14 slip road near Bury St Edmunds
- 8 GCSE results day 2021 - live updates from across Suffolk
- 9 Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house
- 10 'The money they're spending they should win the league': Warnock on Blues
It has been a difficult few months for the Riverside, which was unable to open for a long time because of coronavirus restrictions.
Once restrictions eased, the cinema was only able to open for 10 days to screen the Netflix hit The Dig.
It then had to close again due to a number of issues including boiler problems, a broken gas pipe, a ceiling collapsing, severe damp issues, flooding in the back of the cinema and toilet issues.
A crowdfunding campaign earlier in the year raised £30,000 towards the work needed to get the cinema ready for film lovers.
Building work has been ongoing over the summer to rectify the issues, with scaffolding set up to install a new sound system bought before the pandemic.
The re-opening event will take place on August 27 and will be a special screening of Mr Greengrass' latest film News of the World.
The movie focuses on a Civil War veteran played by Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his attempts to get a young girl back to her family.
Following the screening, a question and answer session will be held at the cinema with Mr Greengrass.
A spokesman for The Riverside said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Paul back to The Riverside on Friday August 27, this time as our patron, and for a screening of his latest film, News of the World, followed by a Q&A session on stage.”