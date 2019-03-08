Scooter rider died almost three times over legal drink limit, inquest hears

Paul Knight, 51, from Liverpool, with his grandchildren Grace and Max Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

An inquest has concluded that man who died on a Suffolk road was almost three times over the drink drive limit.

Paul Knight, 51, from Stonham Barns, died after his motorbike was involved in a collision in April this year.

Mr Knight, who was originally from Rainhill in Merseyside, was driving a scooter down the A1120 close to Pettaugh when he left the road and collided with a telegraph pole, ending up in a ditch.

The inquest heard that Mr Knight, who was an electrician by trade, had only lived in Suffolk since March, having moved down to start work on a new building project.

He had recently acquired a scooter to travel to and from work, but had no licence to drive the vehicle despite having driven similar scooters while visiting Thailand.

Mr Knight was last seen on CCTV leaving the Stonham Barns holiday park, where he lived in a static caravan, on his scooter, heading in the direction of Yoxford.

Members of the public were alerted to Mr Knight's crash after seeing his helmet in the road.

They were able to keep him comfortable until emergency services arrived but despite their best efforts Mr Knight died at the roadside.

A toxicology report found that he had 226mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, almost three times the drink drive limit.

The inquest heard that Mr Knight had previously had problems with alcohol dating back to the late 1990s.

Police officers told the inquest that there was no evidence that speed had played a role in Mr Knight's death and that his drifting from the road was likely to have been linked to his drinking.

Senior coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley concluded that Mr Knight had died from multiple injuries consistent with the collision.

In a statement Mr Knight's family said that he was an extremely hardworking man and that his loss had left a big hole in their lives.

They said that he had been excited to move down to Suffolk to start work.

Despite only having worked in Suffolk for a few months, Mr Knight's colleagues raised £400 towards his funeral and had also had a tree planted in his memory.