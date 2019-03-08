Hollesley bay absconder 'should not be approached', say police

Police are appealing for help to find a prisoner missing from Hollesley Bay.

Paul Luttman, 49, failed to return to prison on Wednesday afternoon following his release on temporary licence.

He had been allowed to go to the Cleveland in north Yorkshire for home leave from November 11 to November 13.

Luttman is serving a sentence of just under seven year for burglary offences.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that Luttman should not be approached and that anyone who believes they may have seen him should contact them on 101 quoting CAD 262 of November 13.