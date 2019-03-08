Hollesley Bay absconder found

Paul Luttman has absconded from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A convicted burglar who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison on the Suffolk coast has been apprehended by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Luttman, 49, failed to return to the prison after being granted release on a temporary licence in Cleveland, Yorkshire.

He was due to return to the category D prison on Wednesday, November 13 at 3.30pm.

Police arrested him in Cleveland on Thursday and he will be returned to the prison sentence.

A spokesman for Suffolk police thanked the public for their help in locating Mr Luttman.