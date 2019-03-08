Hollesley Bay absconder found
PUBLISHED: 10:53 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 15 November 2019
A convicted burglar who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison on the Suffolk coast has been apprehended by police.
Paul Luttman, 49, failed to return to the prison after being granted release on a temporary licence in Cleveland, Yorkshire.
He was due to return to the category D prison on Wednesday, November 13 at 3.30pm.
Police arrested him in Cleveland on Thursday and he will be returned to the prison sentence.
A spokesman for Suffolk police thanked the public for their help in locating Mr Luttman.
