Your memories of Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner

Published: 4:22 PM July 11, 2021

Fans of legendary Ipswich Town striker Paul Mariner have been sharing their memories and tributes to him after his tragic death aged 68.

The former Ipswich and England forward died on Friday, his family said, following a short battle with brain cancer.

Vintage shirts bearing his name are now decorating the Sir Bobby Robson statue in Portman Road.

Tributes to Paul Mariner at the Sir Bobby Robson statue in Portman Road - Credit: MATTHEW EARTH

Tributes have been pouring in for Mariner, including from his former teammates and fans.

He was a key member of Sir Bobby Robson’s Ipswich side which won the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981, scoring 135 goals in 339 games for the club.

Team-mate Mick Mills said he felt there was no player better than Mariner at Portman Road during the "terrific" Sir Bobby Robson era, while John Wark paid an emotional tribute to his “best mate” who he described as an “unbelievable footballer”.

Over the weekend, fans have left Town shirts, scarves and flowers at the Sir Bobby statue.

Terry Butcher, Paul Mariner, Eric Gates and Mick Mills - Credit: RICHARD SNASDELL

Others have been paying tribute on social media.

On Facebook, Barry Turner said: "Remember playing against Paul Mariner (and the whole Ipswich team) in 1980 for Stowmarket during a testimonial match. Such an honour to play against these guys and will never forget it."

Simon Turner commented: "Tons of memories, but the first one is still the best: his first goal for Town in his home debut, the 7-0 win over West Brom, an absolute belter from just outside the box after a powerful run at and through the West Brom defence.

"He and Trevor Whymark clicked right from the start. Magic."

Nicky Martin also shared memories of Mariner. "I remember so much of the 70s and 80s teams, but this memory is more recent. A few years ago I was at a game at Fulham.

"Paul and one of his sons were standing behind me and struck up a conversation with me. This was an evening game.

"The following Saturday they were both at a home game. Paul spotted me, and they both came over to say hello. I was surprised, to say the least. He was a lovely man and a great player."

Trevor Whymark helps Mariner celebrate his first strike for the Blues, as Ipswich Town beat West Bromwich Albion 7-0 in 1976 - Credit: Archant

Paul is remembered for his kindness to fans. Jane Manning remembered: "My childhood hero, such a nice friendly guy, who I had the pleasure of knowing when he lived in Layham. He always said hello - polite, friendly, a lovely guy."

And Michelle Frost recalled: "Paul was the reason I started following Ipswich Town, one of football's greatest players.

"When I was eight, he opened the new supermarket across the road from my house and I remember my mum knitting me a multi-coloured jumper from wool ends to wear to go and meet him. A truly lovely man and excellent player."

Share your memories of Mariner on our social channels or email our newsroom.

Ipswich Town's John Wark (left) and Paul Mariner kiss the trophy - Credit: Archant

Our photo gallery shows pictures of Mariner in the Blues' glory days.