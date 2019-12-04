Man accused of intent to supply kilo of cocaine worth £100,000
PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 04 December 2019
A Suffolk man has been accused of possession with intent to supply cocaine with an estimated street value of about £100,000.
Paul Redhead, of Oakfields, Monk Soham, near Framlingham, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old gave no indication of plea to two offences - alleged to have taken place on March 23 last year.
Redhead is charged with being in possession with intent to supply almost a kilogramme of cocaine, as well as with being in possession of a lock knife, without good reason or lawful authority, in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall.
Prosecutor Ian Devine said the alleged drugs offence was not suitable for a hearing at magistrates' court.
The case was sent by district judge Julie Cooper for a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on January 2.
Redhead was released on unconditional bail in the meantime.
