Man accused of intent to supply kilo of cocaine worth £100,000

Paul Redhead appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk man has been accused of possession with intent to supply cocaine with an estimated street value of about £100,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Redhead, of Oakfields, Monk Soham, near Framlingham, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old gave no indication of plea to two offences - alleged to have taken place on March 23 last year.

Redhead is charged with being in possession with intent to supply almost a kilogramme of cocaine, as well as with being in possession of a lock knife, without good reason or lawful authority, in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said the alleged drugs offence was not suitable for a hearing at magistrates' court.

The case was sent by district judge Julie Cooper for a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on January 2.

Redhead was released on unconditional bail in the meantime.