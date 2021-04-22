'I didn't put my arm around his neck,' Pontins worker tells inquest

Published: 1:44 PM April 22, 2021

A Pontins security worker told an inquest how he restrained a father-of-three after he "lunged" at a colleague and was "throwing punches" in a row with fellow guests about a child’s behaviour.

Paul Reynolds, 38, from Colchester, died in hospital two days after he was restrained in the incident at Pontins Pakefield near Lowestoft in February 2017.

Timothy Cator-Durrant, a service support officer at the site, told area coroner Jacqueline Devonish that he rushed into the park's ballroom shortly after 11.30pm on Valentine's Day to defuse an incident between guests.

He told Thursday's hearing in Ipswich he entered the room and noticed an argument taking place between Mr Reynolds, his partner Carrie Bennett, Pontins colleague David Foster and two other guests, a man, and a woman.

Ms Bennett earlier told the inquest that the woman's daughter had been “smacking” her son.

Mr Cator-Durrant said a call had gone out for fellow officers to help and he arrived first, while off-duty staff member Mr Foster had been sitting with the guests involved in the row.

Approaching the group from behind, Mr Cator-Durrant said he could see Mr Reynolds "lunging forward", adding that "punches were flying", so he attempted to get the father-of-three into a bear hug.

"Punches were being thrown, not by myself," he told the coroner, adding that he was struck by Ms Bennett himself in the altercation.

He described Mr Reynolds trying to "chuck me over his shoulder" - with the momentum so great his feet "nearly came off the floor" and "went on tiptoe".

Mr Cator-Durrant told the inquest he received his Security Industry Authority badge 10 years earlier in 2007 and had previous experience restraining people at pubs and clubs and once before at Pontins.

He said during the incident on Valentine's Day 2017 he and Mr Reynolds were "kind of taken...fell to the floor", adding that the method of restraint "was not planned".

"I was thinking if we’re going to go down, I need to go down as safely as I can with him," said the Pontins worker, who received monthly first aid training from the park.

He said Mr Reynolds "had hold of my left hand over his left shoulder", and said he could see how it might look from CCTV that he was on top of him but added: "I'd say I was over him, not on top of him".

Mr Cator-Durrant said "minimal pressure" was applied and said he did not recall him or anyone else putting a knee on the dad-of-three.

Facing a suggestion from Ms Bennett's lawyer that the CCTV appears to show him "swinging his arm towards (Mr Reynolds' neck)", he said he disagreed with this and told the coroner: "At no time did I put my arm around his neck."

"He might have been pulling it there, I don’t believe it (my forearm) was around his neck," he added.

Thursday's hearing was also told by Mr Cator-Durrant that Mr Reynolds, once in a "pigeon-hold" with three staff members pinning him face down to the ground with his head out to the side, asked two or three times to be 'let go'.

Mr Cator-Durrant told the coroner his breathing was monitored closely and added that at no point was there any concern for his welfare.

He said as soon as police arrived Mr Reynolds appeared to pretend to be asleep and was snoring with Ms Bennett shouting over to them: "You do this every time ... hit him in the head, that will wake him up."

Asked by police what had happened, Mr Cator-Durrant said he explained there had been an assault and that they had had to restrain a man on the floor.

Officers did not ask how long for, he added, but in answer to that question, he would have replied: "Around five to 10 minutes."

The hearing was previously told that police who took Mr Reynolds away in a van stopped “when they noticed Mr Reynolds being unwell”.

They performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital, where he died on February 16.

The inquest, heard before a jury, continues.