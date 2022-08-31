News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Paul Scholes pays surprise visit to Newmarket

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 1:50 PM August 31, 2022
Paul Scholes in the paddock before Box To Box’s run

Paul Scholes in the paddock before Box To Box's run

Former England and Manchester United star Paul Scholes made a surprise visit to Newmarket to watch his horse run at The July Course race. 

He also spoke of his love for horse racing during his first ever visit to the world-famous Suffolk course. 

Mr Scholes co-owns three-year-old Box to Box with former England teammates Michael Owen, Steve McManaman and Owen Hargreaves. 

Box To Box took fourth place in the race, making Mr Scholes very happy about the visit to the home of horseracing. 

Mr Scholes said: “It is great being back involved with the sport as it gives you a real thrill when they run obviously.

“We weren’t sure about the trip and Box To Box does like firm ground so it was a bit of a learning curve, but he still ran alright and still gave us a bit of a run for our money. We are still pleased and there will be better days for him. 

 “He has done great for us this season as he has won three times for us and you can’t ask for much more, so we are very pleased.” 

