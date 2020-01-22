E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Motorcyclist 'with wicked sense of humour' died in crash with car, inquest told

PUBLISHED: 19:02 22 January 2020

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 54-year-old motorcyclist died after his bike collided with a car an inquest has heard.

At a hearing at Suffolk Coroner's Court on January 21, Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley concluded that Paul Siely, from Stowmarket, died from multiple injuries following the crash on Friday August 9.

Suffolk police initially responded to the collision in Warren Lane, north of Borley Green at around 1.15pm.

Police said Mr Siely, who worked at Orion Stainless Fabrications Ltd on Farthing Road industrial estate in Ipswich was riding a Yamaha YZF motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a Volvo XC60 car.

The court heard how the collision occurred when Mr Siely attempted to overtake the Volvo as it was making a right hand turn off Warren Lane.

Paramedics attended the incident but he sadly died at the scene.

In a statement issued by Suffolk police at the time of the crash, the family of Mr Siely said his death had left "a black hole" in their lives.

It said: "Paul Siely was born and brought up in Happisburgh in Norfolk. He had many jobs over the years, moving to Suffolk with Harris Foods.

"In later years he found work with Orion who introduced Paul to welding, a skill he excelled in and took great pride in.

"He had a great passion for motorcycle racing, attending meetings at Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Donnington whenever he could. He loved all animals, particularly his cats, Charlie and Oscar and his rabbits.

"Paul lived for today, he had a wicked sense of humour and will be greatly missed by all his family, Jane and friends. His passing has left an enormous black hole in all their lives."

Diane Grayston, who owns Orion with her husband Ian, said Mr Siely had worked there for three years before going self-employed.

"He regularly came in to do jobs for us and he would join us for work events, he was very much part of the Orion family," she said.

"Paul was great fun, he was always joking, he would try and catch you out by being serious then just burst out laughing.

"But he was also a total professional, he would always make sure the job got done properly.

"His death is such sad news and our hearts go out to his family."

