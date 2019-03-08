Inquest into death of biker after collision with car opens

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An inquest into the death of a Stowmarket biker who was involved in a crash with a Volvo has opened.

Paul Siely, aged 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of a road traffic collision in Borley Green, near Woolpit, on Friday, August 9.

He was riding his motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a Volvo SC60 in Warren Lane, north of Borley Breen, near Woolpit.

The opening of an inquest into his death heard how the Orion Stainless Fabrications Ltd has pulled up behind a silver Volvo before pulling out behind it.

Mr Siely then tried to overtake the car and was involved in a collision.

In a statement issued by Suffolk police, his family said his death had left "a black hole" in their lives.

"He had a great passion for motorcycle racing, attending meetings at Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Donnington whenever he could.

"He loved all animals, particularly his cats, Charlie and Oscar and his rabbits.

"Paul lived for today, he had a wicked sense of humour and will be greatly missed by all his family, Jane and friends. His passing has left an enormous black hole in all their lives."

A post mortem examination has been carried out and the full inquest is planned to be heard on May 14, 2020