E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk man who twice beat cancer braves shave for charity

12 December, 2019 - 19:30
Paul Thompson's headshave for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: CAREN THOMPSON

Paul Thompson's headshave for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: CAREN THOMPSON

Archant

A Suffolk man who twice beat cancer has urged other men to check for signs.

Paul Thompson's headshave for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: CAREN THOMPSONPaul Thompson's headshave for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: CAREN THOMPSON

Paul Thompson, 36, of Sudbury, has just undergone a dramatic change of style for Macmillan Cancer Support.

In September, he helped launch Stand Up to Cancer in the hope that his experiences would motivate support for the campaign run by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK.

Paul Thompson's headshave for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: CAREN THOMPSONPaul Thompson's headshave for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: CAREN THOMPSON

Mr Thompson twice beat testicular cancer after being diagnosed in 2013 and 2015.

Having helped promote a fortnight of fundraising for Stand Up To Cancer, Mr Thompson recently decided to Brave the Shave to raise money for cancer support and research.

He said: "I've been having my hair cut at Jon Cutter's for about 30 years - and I've never really had anything other than a three on top and one on the back and sides.

"It's now four years since my treatment and I'd urge people to keep checking themselves."

Mr Thompson raised more than £200 with the head shave. You can still sponsor him the Macmillan Cancer Support website.

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Anger over ‘disastrous’ changes that paved way for huge substation

The substation at Bramford was initially expected to take power from the latest proposed wind farms, EA2 and EA1North Picture: SPR

Restaurant review, The Ram: ‘My friends say this is one of the best places they’ve eaten in Hadleigh’

Seafood paella at The Ram, Hadleigh Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Restaurant boss fined for fly-tipped rubbish

Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Voting around the Christmas tree – Reindeer and donkeys warm hearts at Ipswich polling station

Santa and his little helper were on hand at the polling station at Whitton Community Primary School Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Boost for business but communities ‘stressed and depressed’ - what could Hinkley mean for Sizewell C?

Work is underway at Hinkley Point C in Somerset Picture: EDF ENERGY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists