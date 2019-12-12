Suffolk man who twice beat cancer braves shave for charity

Paul Thompson's headshave for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: CAREN THOMPSON Archant

A Suffolk man who twice beat cancer has urged other men to check for signs.

Paul Thompson, 36, of Sudbury, has just undergone a dramatic change of style for Macmillan Cancer Support.

In September, he helped launch Stand Up to Cancer in the hope that his experiences would motivate support for the campaign run by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK.

Mr Thompson twice beat testicular cancer after being diagnosed in 2013 and 2015.

Having helped promote a fortnight of fundraising for Stand Up To Cancer, Mr Thompson recently decided to Brave the Shave to raise money for cancer support and research.

He said: "I've been having my hair cut at Jon Cutter's for about 30 years - and I've never really had anything other than a three on top and one on the back and sides.

"It's now four years since my treatment and I'd urge people to keep checking themselves."

Mr Thompson raised more than £200 with the head shave. You can still sponsor him the Macmillan Cancer Support website.