Woodbridge cafe to reopen as community support hub

PUBLISHED: 14:11 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 27 December 2019

How the cafe used to look before it closed over a year ago. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A riverside cafe in Woodbridge is set to reopen in the New Year as a community support hub centre and is looking for a leader to run it.

A look inside The Island cafe at Great Yarmouth with hopes for transforming the Pavilion at Woodbridge into something very similar. Picture: COURTESY OF ACCESS COMMUNITY TRUSTA look inside The Island cafe at Great Yarmouth with hopes for transforming the Pavilion at Woodbridge into something very similar. Picture: COURTESY OF ACCESS COMMUNITY TRUST

The Pavilion cafe on Kingston Fields closed last year but after undergoing refurbishment it is now set to open again in February.

It will be run by Woodbridge Town Council and the Access Community Trust (ACT) as a community cafe, offering support in the town to people for everyday modern living.

ACT is a Suffolk and Norfolk-based charity supporting the socially excluded or vulnerable with help and advice from everything to housing and employment to education and mental health and well being.

As part of the service it is recruiting a community leader to organise the daily support system.

Chief executive Emma Ratzer MBE said: "We are looking for an enthusiastic individual that really understands how important a community is and to harness that understanding and passion by collaborating with a range of stakeholders and community groups, to deliver activities and events that use this great outdoor space afforded to us."

Situated close to the sports fields, children's play area and the riverside, the cafe was a popular resting point for families and tourists enjoying the nearby facilities.

The Pavilion will be the fifth cafe to be operated under the ACT scheme.

The first was Sams in Lowestoft which opened in 2015.

ACT has since gone on to open three similar establishments in Kessingland, Thetford and Great Yarmouth.

The cafes are community ventures which aim to create more employment in the area by linking in with other work-based projects.

As well as everyday services of food and drink, the coffee shop will provide training and support for young people through volunteering opportunities and supporting them with skills development and work experience.

The cafes are dog-friendly and all are welcome to call in for either guidance with any issues they may be having or just to enjoy a coffee and cake.

For more information about the community leader role, email Emma Ratzer.

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

No weekend through trains from East Anglia to London could hit sales

There will be no through trains to London over the weekend - could regional shopping centres get a boost from shoppers? Stock Image.

Conservative Club set for spring reopening under new ownership

Paperhouse have said they now have funds to start work on the Conservative Club project Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Flying Knee Awards 2019: Best fighter, KO, submission and fight of the year, plus much more

Steve Aimable, left, dropped a points decision to featherweight champion in a non-title fight Mads Burnell at Cage Warriors 111, but he's still my fighter of the year. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Body of missing Leiston man, 82, was found by drone, inquest hears

Brian Nunn, 82, went missing from his home in Leiston, Suffolk, on Friday July 19, 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Nearly 200,000 drivers caught speeding across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk

Nearly 200,000 drivers were caught speeding in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex in 2018-19 Picture: ARCHANT
