Woodbridge cafe to reopen as community support hub

How the cafe used to look before it closed over a year ago. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A riverside cafe in Woodbridge is set to reopen in the New Year as a community support hub centre and is looking for a leader to run it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A look inside The Island cafe at Great Yarmouth with hopes for transforming the Pavilion at Woodbridge into something very similar. Picture: COURTESY OF ACCESS COMMUNITY TRUST A look inside The Island cafe at Great Yarmouth with hopes for transforming the Pavilion at Woodbridge into something very similar. Picture: COURTESY OF ACCESS COMMUNITY TRUST

The Pavilion cafe on Kingston Fields closed last year but after undergoing refurbishment it is now set to open again in February.

It will be run by Woodbridge Town Council and the Access Community Trust (ACT) as a community cafe, offering support in the town to people for everyday modern living.

ACT is a Suffolk and Norfolk-based charity supporting the socially excluded or vulnerable with help and advice from everything to housing and employment to education and mental health and well being.

As part of the service it is recruiting a community leader to organise the daily support system.

A look inside The Island cafe at Great Yarmouth with hopes for transforming the Pavilion at Woodbridge into something very similar. Picture: COURTESY OF ACCESS COMMUNITY TRUST A look inside The Island cafe at Great Yarmouth with hopes for transforming the Pavilion at Woodbridge into something very similar. Picture: COURTESY OF ACCESS COMMUNITY TRUST

Chief executive Emma Ratzer MBE said: "We are looking for an enthusiastic individual that really understands how important a community is and to harness that understanding and passion by collaborating with a range of stakeholders and community groups, to deliver activities and events that use this great outdoor space afforded to us."

You may also want to watch:

Situated close to the sports fields, children's play area and the riverside, the cafe was a popular resting point for families and tourists enjoying the nearby facilities.

The Pavilion will be the fifth cafe to be operated under the ACT scheme.

The first was Sams in Lowestoft which opened in 2015.

ACT has since gone on to open three similar establishments in Kessingland, Thetford and Great Yarmouth.

The cafes are community ventures which aim to create more employment in the area by linking in with other work-based projects.

As well as everyday services of food and drink, the coffee shop will provide training and support for young people through volunteering opportunities and supporting them with skills development and work experience.

The cafes are dog-friendly and all are welcome to call in for either guidance with any issues they may be having or just to enjoy a coffee and cake.

For more information about the community leader role, email Emma Ratzer.