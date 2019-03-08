Heavy Showers

Pay on exit car parking to be trialled in town centre

PUBLISHED: 10:57 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 07 May 2019

A pay on exit trial will be trialled at St Andrews Street car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A pay on exit trial will be trialled at St Andrews Street car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Pay on exit car parking designed to give shoppers and visitors greater flexibility will be piloted in Bury St Edmunds from next month.

Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive Mark Cordell is delighted with the pay on exit parking trial Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDSOur Bury St Edmunds chief executive Mark Cordell is delighted with the pay on exit parking trial Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

The trial, called Flexi-Park, will begin on June 10 in St Andrews Street car park and people will be pay £1 an hour the first six hours before a whole day charge of £10.

For people staying the car park overnight, a £1 evening charge will apply from 6pm.

West Suffolk Council says that should the pilot prove successful, then the authority will look to roll Flexi-Park out in other car parks across the area.

Mark Walsh, West Suffolk Council's assistant director for operations, said: “Bury St Edmunds is a visitor destination with people coming not just to shop, but to enjoy heritage, leisure and cultural attractions including the Abbey Gardens, Cathedral, The Apex, Theatre Royal, cafes, restaurants and more.

“Flexi-Park gives town centre visitors greater choice about how long they park for.”

Mr Walsh added that the scheme is aiming to encourage people to shop local and visit the town centre.

“The pilot scheme is being introduced partly in response to concerns raised by businesses through the Business improvement District OurBuryStEdmunds that they are missing out on trade due to visitors hurrying back to their cars before their ticket expires. Flexi-Park overcomes this,” he added.

“We can't control whether somebody choses to visit a shop to buy an item as opposed to ordering it online, but we can seek to encourage people to shop local, visit the town centre more often and spend more through providing the option of staying longer in our more convenient car parks.”

The scheme is cashless which means that people are not restricted by how much change they have in their pocket.

The council says cashless payments also have significant cost and operational benefits to the authority by freeing up staff time for greater enforcement, eventually including civil parking enforcement, which supports local residents and businesses.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “On behalf of our members, the BID has been lobbying for a number of years for a pay on exit offer to be available in the town centre.

“We are absolutely delighted that West Suffolk Council have agreed to run a trial scheme. We want visitors to the town to able to be flexible regarding how long they stay parked in the town centre and this new scheme provides this opportunity.

“Our members believe this flexibility will enable visitors to their businesses to stay longer in the town and I am hopeful that this car park will be very busy during the trial period.”

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

