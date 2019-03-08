Weeks later the 'pay on exit' parking machines in Bury St Edmunds are working again

Shoppers queuing at one of the working payment machines in the St Andrews short stay car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI MARIAM GHAEMI

The 'pay on exit' machines at a central Bury St Edmunds car park are now back up and running following network problems earlier this month.

The Flexi-Park trial at the St Andrews short stay car park has been plagued by problems, with motorists complaining of long queues to 'check in' and 'check out'.

The scheme, run by West Suffolk Council, was brought in to allow people to park and not have to rush back to their vehicle as their ticket was about to expire.

On Saturday, September 7, network issues meant only two of the four machines were operating, but since Wednesday, September 25, they have been back up and running.

There is also now a 'check out' only machine to try and reduce queuing.

A council spokesman said: "It was a network issue which affected the machines which resulted in us taking them offline altogether."

When the machines were offline people could effectively park for free as there was no way of paying.