E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Weeks later the 'pay on exit' parking machines in Bury St Edmunds are working again

PUBLISHED: 16:20 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 27 September 2019

Shoppers queuing at one of the working payment machines in the St Andrews short stay car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Shoppers queuing at one of the working payment machines in the St Andrews short stay car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

MARIAM GHAEMI

The 'pay on exit' machines at a central Bury St Edmunds car park are now back up and running following network problems earlier this month.

The Flexi-Park trial at the St Andrews short stay car park has been plagued by problems, with motorists complaining of long queues to 'check in' and 'check out'.

READ MORE: 'It's ridiculous' - long queues at Bury St Edmunds 'pay on exit' car park

The scheme, run by West Suffolk Council, was brought in to allow people to park and not have to rush back to their vehicle as their ticket was about to expire.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday, September 7, network issues meant only two of the four machines were operating, but since Wednesday, September 25, they have been back up and running.

There is also now a 'check out' only machine to try and reduce queuing.

A council spokesman said: "It was a network issue which affected the machines which resulted in us taking them offline altogether."

When the machines were offline people could effectively park for free as there was no way of paying.

Most Read

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bury MP calls for calm after stormy week in the House of Commons

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has called for calm at the end of a divisive week in the House of Commons. Picture: Office of JO CHURCHILL

Street drinkers camp on museum roof as antisocial behaviour problem worsens

Lindsay Foreman, co-owner of Furniture Market, is reluctantly closing the shop the week commencing October 14, three years after it opened Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

WATCH: Shocking dash-cam footage of seven-mile A14 police chase and dramatic crash

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man released by police after crash which killed horse and left teenage rider badly injured

A 52-year-old man has been released under investigation after a crash involving a teenage horse rider Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash saw him trapped under bin lorry

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists