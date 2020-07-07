So inspirational - saluting more of our community heroes in Suffolk

Joanne Forsyth, Michael Connolley and Terri Hazel with some of the items collected by staff at Woven in Ipswich for FIND (Families in Need) Picture: WOVEN Woven

Today we are paying tribute to more of the amazing people helping our community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Magic the "unicorn" pony has been bringing happiness to children in Bedfield Picture: SUZIE CARR Magic the "unicorn" pony has been bringing happiness to children in Bedfield Picture: SUZIE CARR

Staff at one Ipswich-based business have donated trolleys full of food to a local foodbank to help people in urgent need.

Customer service company Woven, based in Ransomes Europark, collected donations for Families in Need (FIND), which helps people in Ipswich and the surrounding area. Staff donated items including fruit and vegetables, tins and dry goods, while those who were unable to go out to shops donated cash for colleagues to buy food.

Joanne Forsyth, a team leader and communications champion at the Ipswich-based outsourcing provider, led the fundraising.

After planning how she would provide food for her own family during lockdown, Joanne quickly realised how worrying it would be for those families who were unable to do the same.

Magic the Unicorn pony with the young winners of a competition to find magic golden stones in Bedfield Picture: GUS KRASONIS Magic the Unicorn pony with the young winners of a competition to find magic golden stones in Bedfield Picture: GUS KRASONIS

She said: “I’ve been to the food bank on several occasions to bag pack with a local Beavers and Cubs group that I run, and I am always in awe of what they do and achieve.

“At the start of lockdown, I was stocking up my cupboards at home to make sure my children had everything they needed, and it made me think of how I would worry if I couldn’t do that.

“When I have been to drop off the donations, there have been a number of people picking up food parcels to deliver, so you realise the amount of food that they must get through and can see the direct impact these donations have on our community.” To support FIND, visit their website.

‘Magic unicorn’ brings cheer to children

Pony owner Suzie Carr has brought some good cheer to children in Bedfield, near Framlingham, helping them to celebrate birthdays.

Poppy Harvey with the long hair she grew in lockdown in aid of the Little Princess Trust Picture: LOUISE HARVEY Poppy Harvey with the long hair she grew in lockdown in aid of the Little Princess Trust Picture: LOUISE HARVEY

She said: “I have been dressing my pony, Magic, as a unicorn and walking into the village to put smiles on little people’s faces who due to lockdown can’t have a party.

“He has quite a following now. It’s amazing how quickly he has become everyone’s favourite, I communicate via WhatsApp when he’s going to be in the village and the children and adults come out to see if they can see him, I’ve had cars stop and take photos and lots of drivers do a double take, I think he has had a positive effect at a negative time.”

Suzie has also been involved with getting people to paint “Bedfield boulders” and put them around the village for others to find and hide again. This proved successful so a friend painted four golden ticket stones and the youngsters who found them had a winners’ presentation, with unicorn cupcakes, party bags and a framed photo of Magic the unicorn.

MORE: Children sing their thanks to charity hero

Poppy loses her long locks to help others

Poppy Harvey after having her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust Picture: LOUISE HARVEY Poppy Harvey after having her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust Picture: LOUISE HARVEY

You may also want to watch:

Another community hero is Poppy Harvey, aged 12, from Barking Tye, who had her very long hair cut to donate to the Little Princess Trust, to help children suffering from hair loss.

The youngster, a pupil at Claydon High School, also raised more than £800 in sponsorship, after initially setting a target of £500.

The money will be used to help the charity turn the hair into a wig for a child who has lost their hair through cancer treatment or another condition.

Children's entertainer Robbie James from Stowmarket is staging a free online show for children Picture: ROBBIE JAMES Children's entertainer Robbie James from Stowmarket is staging a free online show for children Picture: ROBBIE JAMES

Mum Louise said: “Super proud of this selfless girly, her smile is always bigger than she is and she is always willing to help others in whatever way she can.”

When hairdressers were closed during lockdown, Poppy let her hair grow until she was able to donate 13.5 inches to make an extra-long wig.

To support her fundraising, visit her JustGiving page.

Free show keeps children entertained

Comedian and magician Robbie James, from Stowmarket, has been keeping children entertained during lockdown, and has just launched a free show on Saturday mornings, Robbie’s Fun House, whichis an interactive family show featuring magic, games, illusion, comedy and dancing.

He said: “It is totally free and just for local children, to relieve the boredom.”

The show is at 11am each Saturday, and youngsters can join in via Facebook by visiting the event page.

Customers help homeless young people

Meanwhile, the Ipswich branch of Yorkshire Building Society, in Tavern Street, is thanking generous customers who have raised money to help homeless people.

The society’s branch has raised £2,356 for End Youth Homelessness, a national movement bringing together local charities, as part of a £1million total raised nationally.

Matthew Phillips, manager of the society’s Ipswich branch, said: “I want to thank everyone in the community here in Ipswich that has supported our partnership with End Youth Homelessness. This has enabled us to help hundreds of homeless young people move into their own homes and provide them with the support they need to rebuild their future. Through our partnership, we’ve helped young people to overcome some of the enormous financial barriers to living independently like rental deposits, the first month’s rent, or household essentials and furniture.”

MORE: Venue supporters host online festival

•Do you want to pay tribute to an NHS or community hero? Send us an email giving their name, details and if possible a photo.