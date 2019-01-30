Partly Cloudy

Police officer reinstated after winning appeal against sacking for misusing computer system

30 January, 2019 - 11:30
Pc Luke Burgin appealed the decision earlier this month Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Pc Luke Burgin appealed the decision earlier this month Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A sacked police officer has been reinstated after winning an appeal against his dismissal for misconduct.

Pc Luke Burgin was dismissed from Suffolk Constabulary without notice following a misconduct hearing at police headquarters, in Martlesham Heath, last June.

The original hearing, which took place between June 11 and 13, found he had abused his position by misusing police computer systems for personal purposes in 2016.

His actions were found to have breached expected standards of professional behaviour in the areas of confidentiality, discreditable conduct and integrity.

He took the case to a police appeals tribunal, chaired by Dorian Lovell-Pank QC, on Friday, January 18.

The tribunal upheld his appeal against the finding of gross misconduct and the officer was reinstated.

A final written warning was imposed in relation to a matter of misconduct which was not subject of the appeal.

