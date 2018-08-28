Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Essex rape and sexual violence support centres to get £27k annual boost

PUBLISHED: 17:28 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:28 08 November 2018

Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Roger Hirst Picture ARCHANT

Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Roger Hirst Picture ARCHANT

Archant

Essex has become one of five pilot areas to be given greater control over funding for sexual violence services.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, will be given freedom to commission practical and emotional services for victims of rape and sexual abuse, under Ministry of Justice plans.

Essex joins Nottinghamshire, Greater London, Cambridgeshire and Hampshire as test sites.

The move has been heralded as allowing support centres to benefit from greater financial security and stability, with Essex rape and sexual abuse services receiving a 10% annual funding increase to £269,500, as part of an £800,000 national cash injection.

The additional funding will go towards advice, support and counselling to help victims in Essex, where more than 3,700 sex offences were recorded last year.

Mr Hirst said: “Providing specialist support for people affected by sexual violence and abuse is a vital part of helping them cope and recover from their experience, and is a priority within my Police and Crime Plan.

“Commissioning services at a local level with our partners, and based on local knowledge, helps those in need of support receive a more effective and consistent service.

“In my Police and Crime Plan, I have committed to putting victims at the heart of what we do, and commissioning services based on regular feedback. This helps deliver against that promise by providing local services based on known local needs.”

In 2018/19 the Ministry of Justice allocated £7.2m towards independent, specialist support for sexual violence victims, including victims of child sexual abuse. The figure will increase to £8m for each of the next three years and is part of £96m worth of funding for victim services.

Justice Minister Edward Argar said: “Rape and sexual abuse are devastating crimes, so I am encouraged that more victims are coming forward to receive support.

“Understanding local need is crucial in making sure victims can access the right services at the right time, which is why we’re committed to giving police and crime commissioners more power to make decisions for their areas.

“By providing additional funding, we are ensuring that victims can access vital practical and emotional support, so that fewer are left to suffer in silence.”

Topic Tags:

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Yesterday, 22:36 Adam Howlett
The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Staff of a pre-school who saved the life of a three-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest were among the community heroes celebrated as Stars of Suffolk tonight.

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Yesterday, 17:07 Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Academy leaders have come under fire as new figures reveal seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018

Yesterday, 20:39 Suzanne Day
The winners of the special achievement award winners appeared on satge with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.

Showers to scatter Suffolk skies as weekend approaches

Yesterday, 20:14 Will Jefford
Unsettled weather will continue in Suffolk as the weekend approaches. Picture: ALISON CONNORS

Unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend, with showers potentially disrupting Remembrance Day services.

Child in serious condition after hit-and-run in Essex

Yesterday, 19:25 Will Jefford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Colchester.

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

Watchdog makes statement ahead of mental health trust CQC report

Yesterday, 17:30 Dominic Moffitt
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive, Andy Yacoub has issued a joint statement about the forthcoming CQC report Picture: HEALTHWATCH SUFFOLK

A Suffolk health watchdog has claimed that poor access to mental health services “has not significantly improved” since the region’s mental health trust was first placed in special measures.

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24