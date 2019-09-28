E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk's only magistrates' court 'needs updating or replacing', crime chief warns

28 September, 2019 - 05:30
Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk's last remaining magistrates' court needs updating or replacing to make it fit for purpose, the county's crime chief has warned.

Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANT

Speaking at a meeting of the Suffolk Public Sector Leaders group on Friday, police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said the closure of the magistrates' courts in Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft had put strain on the remaining court in Ipswich, although he ruled out reopening the closed buildings.

Mr Passmore said: "The main court in Ipswich is in need of improvement to make sure it is fit for purpose.

"If that means opening another court in Ipswich, then fine.

He added: "This is about trying to make sure we can look at value for money and access to justice.

The former magistrates' court at Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANTThe former magistrates' court at Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

"It's never going to be the case of reopening courts such as the old one in Bury.

"We are concerned for access to justice, particularly for those who are vulnerable or don't have access to public transport.

"No one should have an impediment to the criminal justice system."

Mr Passmore also expressed concern of hearing the Crown Prosecution Service was expecting a decrease in prosecution.

Lowestoft Magistrates' Court Picture: JERRY TURNERLowestoft Magistrates' Court Picture: JERRY TURNER

He said: "I was concerned regionally as the Crown Prosecution Service is expecting there to be 10% less prosecutions next year.

"I find that disturbing because there has been a slight increase in crime and an increase in the complexity of crime.

"I am concerned because the thought of prosecution should be a deterrent to criminals and bad behaviour. It comes across as a quota or target.

"As a PCC I think that's an erroneous position to take." He also expressed frustration in the ever-changing courts minister role, saying he has seen six in six years - making it difficult to prompt change to the justice system in the county.

Following the meeting, Mr Passmore added: "It is really concerning because access to justice is the cornerstone of living in the UK. We had a piece of research done by the university which showed that in some rural areas of Suffolk, particularly the west, cases had been compromised as witnesses couldn't turn up.

"I don't think this is acceptable at all. Justice had got to be done."

Nobody from the CPS was at the meeting to respond to Mr Passmore's comments.

Most Read

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk pub shuts down months after reopening

The Long Melford Swan has shut down just months after reopening. Atalian Servest were spotted clearing out the pub on Thursday. Photo: Archant / insidesuffolk.com

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

