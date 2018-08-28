-

-

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hero police dog catches suspect after church burglary

PUBLISHED: 11:07 01 February 2019

Police have congratulated PD Ivy for her sterling efforts Picture: ESSEX POLICE DOG SECTION

Police have congratulated PD Ivy for her sterling efforts Picture: ESSEX POLICE DOG SECTION

ESSEX POLICE DOG SECTION

Ivy the police dog saved the day by chasing down a suspect following a break in at a church in Colchester.

The Essex Police Dog Section took to social media to share the good news after PD Ivy caught the suspect as he allegedly tried to flee the scene.

He was subsequently arrested for the church break in, as well as several other local burglaries and impersonating a police officer.

The force tweeted: “Another great result for PD Ivy this week, resulting in a male being detained by Ivy after breaking into a church in #Colchester and making off on her arrival.

“Male arrested for that burglary, other local burglaries and impersonating a police officer.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager charged in connection with sexual assault on girl

Yarmouth Road. Photo: Google

Hero police dog catches suspect after church burglary

Police have congratulated PD Ivy for her sterling efforts Picture: ESSEX POLICE DOG SECTION

Man sentenced to minimum of 22 years in prison for murder of love rival

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Burglars smash village shop door

The window of the Bramford Co-op has been smashed Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Essex fraud victims lose £6.5m in six months

Statistics show 4,500 frauds were recorded in Essex in just six months Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists