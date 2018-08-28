Hero police dog catches suspect after church burglary
PUBLISHED: 11:07 01 February 2019
ESSEX POLICE DOG SECTION
Ivy the police dog saved the day by chasing down a suspect following a break in at a church in Colchester.
The Essex Police Dog Section took to social media to share the good news after PD Ivy caught the suspect as he allegedly tried to flee the scene.
He was subsequently arrested for the church break in, as well as several other local burglaries and impersonating a police officer.
The force tweeted: “Another great result for PD Ivy this week, resulting in a male being detained by Ivy after breaking into a church in #Colchester and making off on her arrival.
“Male arrested for that burglary, other local burglaries and impersonating a police officer.”
