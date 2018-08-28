Peaky Blinders inspired pancake bar opens in Ipswich

Head chef and manager Kamil Kumanski learnt how to cook from his grandmother. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

In the bleak mid-Ipswich a new pancake shop is transporting customers back to the 1920s for a taste of the hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

From the dark decor and rustic chairs, to the flat caps worn by staff – the bar feels like you’re stepping back in time and becoming one of the Shelby family’s finest.

Customers will flip over the town’s new pancake paradise which takes inspiration from the popular BBC gang drama which follows the life of a communist trade union activist in 1920s Birmingham.

Owner Katarzyna Oleksy and head chef and manager, Kamil Kumanski, opened the cafe just over three months ago after falling in love with the hit series and loving the flat cap style.

The couple paired their love for pancakes and Peaky Blinders to create the ultimate experience, bringing a completely unique bar to the town.

Speaking about the new venture, head chef Kamil said: “At the beginning it was a bit hard to convince the public towards our food but now we are seeing customers coming back for more.”

Kamil has been a chef for more than 16 years, and jumped at the chance to have his own place with his girlfriend after working in numerous different restaurants over the years.

“It’s so nice to be able to cook what I want, to add my own spices and to really try and put my heart on the plate,” said the 34-year-old, who is originally from Krakow in Poland.

Kamil grew up with his grandma who taught him everything he knows about his love for cooking. He says she “mentored him in many ways, especially in the kitchen” and even laughs that “at the age of 90 she is still a chef” at his family’s restaurant in Krakow.

1920s style decor inside the cafe. Picture: NEIL PERRY 1920s style decor inside the cafe. Picture: NEIL PERRY

After being in England for nearly eight years Kamil is overjoyed with the new bar and “hopes it will be a success”.

Set on the corner of Upper Orwell Street, the cafe specialises in savoury pancakes, with its chicken and mushroom and traditional Hungarian goulash the most popular flavours.

The bar also offers sweet options including a Terry’s chocolate orange and apple pie flavour for those with a sweet tooth, and burgers and chips if you are after a bigger meal.

Aside from the traditional Polish flavours on offer, the decor is an aspect which makes the bar that little bit more exciting.

The cafe opened in July. Picture: NEIL PERRY The cafe opened in July. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Photos of 1920s Birmingham and Ipswich hang from the walls, with tall candles, wooden tables and flat caps scattered around for the true Peaky Blinders setup.

So under order of the Peaky Blinders – check this place out because it definitely does not fall flat.

For further information see the bar’s Facebook page.