Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Peaky Blinders inspired pancake bar opens in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:30 09 November 2018

Head chef and manager Kamil Kumanski learnt how to cook from his grandmother. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Head chef and manager Kamil Kumanski learnt how to cook from his grandmother. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

In the bleak mid-Ipswich a new pancake shop is transporting customers back to the 1920s for a taste of the hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

From the dark decor and rustic chairs, to the flat caps worn by staff – the bar feels like you’re stepping back in time and becoming one of the Shelby family’s finest.

Customers will flip over the town’s new pancake paradise which takes inspiration from the popular BBC gang drama which follows the life of a communist trade union activist in 1920s Birmingham.

Owner Katarzyna Oleksy and head chef and manager, Kamil Kumanski, opened the cafe just over three months ago after falling in love with the hit series and loving the flat cap style.

The couple paired their love for pancakes and Peaky Blinders to create the ultimate experience, bringing a completely unique bar to the town.

The new cafe is based on the hit drama Peaky Blinders.The new cafe is based on the hit drama Peaky Blinders.

Speaking about the new venture, head chef Kamil said: “At the beginning it was a bit hard to convince the public towards our food but now we are seeing customers coming back for more.”

Kamil has been a chef for more than 16 years, and jumped at the chance to have his own place with his girlfriend after working in numerous different restaurants over the years.

“It’s so nice to be able to cook what I want, to add my own spices and to really try and put my heart on the plate,” said the 34-year-old, who is originally from Krakow in Poland.

Kamil grew up with his grandma who taught him everything he knows about his love for cooking. He says she “mentored him in many ways, especially in the kitchen” and even laughs that “at the age of 90 she is still a chef” at his family’s restaurant in Krakow.

1920s style decor inside the cafe. Picture: NEIL PERRY1920s style decor inside the cafe. Picture: NEIL PERRY

After being in England for nearly eight years Kamil is overjoyed with the new bar and “hopes it will be a success”.

Set on the corner of Upper Orwell Street, the cafe specialises in savoury pancakes, with its chicken and mushroom and traditional Hungarian goulash the most popular flavours.

The bar also offers sweet options including a Terry’s chocolate orange and apple pie flavour for those with a sweet tooth, and burgers and chips if you are after a bigger meal.

Aside from the traditional Polish flavours on offer, the decor is an aspect which makes the bar that little bit more exciting.

The cafe opened in July. Picture: NEIL PERRYThe cafe opened in July. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Photos of 1920s Birmingham and Ipswich hang from the walls, with tall candles, wooden tables and flat caps scattered around for the true Peaky Blinders setup.

So under order of the Peaky Blinders – check this place out because it definitely does not fall flat.

For further information see the bar’s Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Colchester double roundabout roadworks ‘accelerating’ in New Year

Yesterday, 21:39 Jake Foxford
Cll Bentley, the portfolio holder for Infrastructure at Essex County Council, has said that the underground utility works to be completed for the roadworks are complex. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

The Ipswich Road roadworks in Colchester are to be accelerated after a petition signed by thousands of angry motorists demanded progress.

Updated Firefighters tackle fish and chip shop blaze

Yesterday, 19:51 Dominic Moffitt
Neptunes fish bar on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An Ipswich fish and chip shop has closed indefinitely after a fire damaged the restaurant.

Will the Orwell Bridge be shut by late-night high winds?

Yesterday, 19:45 Jake Foxford
Highways england are monitoring the weather on the brige closely. Picture: ARCHANT

Yellow and amber weather warnings have been issued for the UK tonight, with high winds potentially set to shut the Orwell Bridge.

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Yesterday, 19:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Recommendations for the future of Bury St Edmunds’ Christmas Fayre have been slammed as “devoid of ambition” – with calls made to start 2020’s event from scratch.

Police crackdown on vehicles carrying ‘dangerous goods’ on A12 and A14

Yesterday, 18:22 Jake Foxford
The operation took place at the Tesco car park at Copdock Interchange Picture: ARCHANT

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug driving during a crackdown on lorries and vehicles suspected of transporting dangerous goods at Ipswich’s Copdock Interchange.

Body found on Kessingland beach

Yesterday, 16:30 Greta Levy
Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

The body of a man has been discovered at Kessingland beach.

Suffolk councillors welcome review into council tax loophole

Yesterday, 16:14 Paul Geater
David Beavan on Southwold seafront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Proposals by the government to attempt to close a loophole which has allowed thousands of second-home owners to avoid paying council tax have been welcomed by Suffolk local politicians.

Most read

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Will the Orwell Bridge be shut by late-night high winds?

Highways england are monitoring the weather on the brige closely. Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Updated Firefighters tackle fish and chip shop blaze

Neptunes fish bar on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24