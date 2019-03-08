Last-minute tickets still available for Peaky Blinders Official Raceday at Newmarket

Newmarket Races is to host the first-ever Peaky Blinders Day on Saturday, August 3 Picture: BBC/JOCKEY CLUB BBC/JOCKEY CLUB

It is one of television's most popular shows - and now Newmarket Racecourse is to host the first ever Peaky Blinders Official Raceday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guests at Saturday, August 3's event are set to take a step back in time to the early 20th century, strutting their stuff in fabulous costume and dress from the era.

The show is set in Britain following the First World War and charts the fortunes of returning soldiers and gangs in the aftermath of the 1914 to 1918 conflict.

Newmarket Jockey Club encourages those attending to "pull on your flatcap" and "expect excitement and an interactive raceday with the racecourse adopting a Peaky Blinders theme for the day and stepping back in time to the magical 1920s".

You may also want to watch:

Organisers encourage people to "fully embrace the theme and make Peaky Blinders-inspired fashion choices on the day", suggesting a tailored jacket and braces for men and elegant pearls and feather headdresses for ladies.

There will be prizes for the best lookalikes, as well as live music after the racing.

The event opens from noon on the day and last minute tickets are still available.

People can choose the Grandstand and Paddock Enclosure, the Premier Enclosure or Eden Club Hospitality complete with a three-course themed lunch.

For more information and to book tickets, click here.