Village care home gets go-ahead to expand

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:30 AM February 9, 2021   
Planners have given the go-ahead to proposals for a Suffolk care home to increase its size by 25% and add nine extra bedrooms.

Owners Hellendoorn Healthcare Ltd have been granted consent for the work at Pear Tree Lodge Residential Home in Leiston Road, Knodishall. 

It will add a single-storey nine-bedroom extension and orangery to the home, along with work to replace existing flat roofs with pitched roofs.

East Suffolk Council case officer Steve Milligan said the home sits on a two-acre site and currently has 35 rooms, dining rooms, kitchen, sensory room, reception area and staff rooms. plus 26 parking spaces.

He said the project would make "effective use of previously developed land" and there would be no adverse impacts to ecology or trees of importance, and no harm to existing residential amenity or other adjoining uses.

Graham Nourse Planning Consultants, for Hellendoorn Healthcare Ltd, said: "The proposed development will enable an appropriately designed extension to be provided, allowing the expansion of much needed additional care accommodation along with improved on-site facilities for residents of the care home. 

"The scheme will create an additional two employee posts as well as continuing to offer an important employment facility for local people within the village, thus benefitting the local economy."

