Villagers delight as rural bus route returns

The new bus route will go through Peasenhall Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL Archant

At a time when many bus services are being cut, people living in one Suffolk village have been overjoyed to have a new route begin.

Those living in Peasenhall will soon be able to travel between the likes of Saxmundham, Leiston and Aldeburgh thanks to a new bus route.

The news of the new route for Peasenhall comes following previous bus cuts elsewhere in the county.

Last July, it was announced that a number of rural routes would be cut after losing council funding.

The new service, which will be known as the 522, will be run by BorderBus and will begin next month.

The project to bring a new bus service to the village has been months in the making.

Preparations for the route started before the current pandemic.

In the morning the bus route will be transporting pupils only from in and around Peasenhall to local schools including Saxmundham free School, Alde Valley Academy in Leiston.

The buses will also take Aldeburgh, Leiston and Halesworth pupils up to Sir John Leman School in Beccles.

Rather than the buses come back to BorderBus’ base in Beccles between the school journeys they will instead continue to take public passengers every two hours until the end of the day.

Initially, the new service will only be operating from Monday to Friday.

Nevertheless the service has been well received by people in the village.

Peasenhall Parish Council chairman, Stephen Pewsey, said: “I’m delighted to welcome buses back to Peasenhall.

“They will bring greener transport options to residents wanting to access services in nearby towns.

“It will also bring visitors by bus to enjoy our friendly tearoom and shops, admire our famous pride of peacocks, and take a stroll around our beautiful countryside.”

A spokesman for BorderBus said: “We are excited about this new bus service, and hope the local residents will make full use of it.”

The 522 will begin running from September 1.

A new timetable for the service with all the stops and timings for the new route is available online on the BorderBus website.