Suffolk butchers' closes its doors after 52 years

J R CREASEY BUTCHERS PEASENHALL

A family butchers that has served a Suffolk village for more than 50 years has closed its doors for the final time due to a decline in trade.

JR Creasey Butchers, in The Causeway in Peasenhall, had been owned by Jeremy Thickitt's family since 1967.

However, Mr Thickitt has made the difficult decision to close the store for the last time on Friday, citing a lack of parking in the village and the rise of veganism among his reasons for closure.

He said: "It was the last thing I wanted to do. I tried all that I could to make the butchers' successful.

"I'm very disappointed but times have changed."

JR Creasey Butchers was originally opened by Mr Thickitt's father, Jack, in 1967.

Mr Thickitt Snr, who also served as vicar of Peasenhall, was "always keen on farming" according to his son.

JR Creasey remained open after his death in 1990, with sons Michael and Jeremy taking over the reins.

Michael retired from the business five years ago.

However, the present owner said he had been "mulling over" the decision to close the butchers' over the last couple of years due to declining sales, with the store's final day on Friday.

Mr Thickitt blamed the lack of parking spaces as one of the chief reasons for closure, adding: "People just drive through Peasenhall and aren't able to park their cars."

He also noted a cultural shift in peoples' diets towards veganism and cutting down on meat, as well as a need for a refurbishment at the property.

Mr Thickitt said: "The issues have come to head now."

The site of the butchers' will be put up for rent in the coming weeks, with Mr Thickitt hoping a new occupant will bring new ideas and give the butchering business a "fresh go".

Despite the closure, staff are to be relocated to Mr Thickitt's other businesses, with the owner keen to avoid causing redundancies.

He added he hopes the customers of the butchers' will continue to trade with Emmerdale Farm Shop in Darsham and KW Clarke Butchers in Bramfield.

And in a message to customers, Mr Thickitt added: "Thank you ever so much to everyone for all the support. I would like to see you at our other businesses where we will continue to deliver exceptional service."