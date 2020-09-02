E-edition Read the EADT online edition
All aboard! Delight as new bus service starts in village

PUBLISHED: 12:55 02 September 2020

Peasenhall residents turned out to celebrate the return of the 522 bus service to the village Picture: LAURENCE MOSS

Peasenhall residents have welcomed the introduction of a new bus route that connects the village with several towns in east Suffolk.

The new 522 BorderBus service, which will connect Peasenhall with the likes of Saxmundham, Aldeburgh and Leiston, first arrived in the village on Tuesday morning.

Villagers had been keen to see a new bus route introduced for some time, with BorderBus putting plans in place for the service over the coronavirus lockdown.

It will initally only be operating from Monday to Friday, BorderBus has confirmed.

Stephen Pewsey, chairman of Peasenhall Parish Council, welcomed the bus with a banner alongside fellow councillor Peter Dance.

Mr Pewsey added: “We’re absolutely delighted. People in Peasenhall can now access services like doctors’ surgeries in all the other towns.

“This has been a long time coming, but I hope people use it or we might lose it.

“It is also a greener option for when we come out of lockdown.”

