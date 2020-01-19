School celebrating after swimming pool gets go-ahead for revamp

An east Suffolk school is celebrating another success after winning planning permission to revamp its swimming pool so that it can be used all year round.

Two years ago Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary, part of the Consortium Trust, opened a purpose-built Early Years Nursery and then last year was rated good in all areas by Ofsted after having previously been inadequate.

Now the school will be able to offer swimming on site after East Suffolk Council gave consent for its not fit for purpose pool to be given a makeover and turned into an all-weather, temperature controlled facility thanks to a significant grant from the DfE.

The project will include new changing rooms, showers and toilets.

The existing swimming pool at the Yoxford and Peasenhall school has been in existence since 1962 when it was financed by fundraising and built by parents and members of the community. Continuous improvements have been made to the pool throughout the years (including a heating system and a pool dome) and it has remained well used throughout its history during the summer terms.

However, it is currently in a poor condition comprising a plastic polytunnel and timber shed.

The new facility will have an aluminium frame and translucent polycarbonate panels and an attached changing room and plant room.

Council planning case officer Iain Robertson said: "The proposal would enhance this important facility for the school by replacing structure that are no longer fit for purpose. The visual appearance of this area of the site would be improved and the view of this area would be improved from within the surrounding Conservation Area.

"There would be no greater impact on neighbour amenity and the outlook of occupiers of properties that adjoin the site is likely to be improved."