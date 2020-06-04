Estate’s pebble snake of togetherness grows to more than 200 stones

A section of the Moreton Hall pebble snake, which now has more than 240 pebbles Picture: JADE COX JADE COX

A snake made out of painted pebbles on a Bury St Edmunds estate symbolizes “togetherness”, its instigator has said.

Jade Cox instigated the pebble snake on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds saying it was a nice thing to do to lift people's spirits Picture: CONTRIBUTED Jade Cox instigated the pebble snake on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds saying it was a nice thing to do to lift people's spirits Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Mum-of-two Jade Cox took inspiration from a Facebook group supporting families during lockdown and brought the idea to Moreton Hall, between Juniper Road and Sycamore Drive.

After putting up a poster and sharing on social media, it took just a short space of time for the snake to grow to more than 240 stones as people embraced it.

Jade said she was “overwhelmed” with how the idea had taken off, adding she had wanted to lift people’s spirits during lockdown.

She said: “I think it’s a little bit of togetherness. When you see it, it reminds you everyone is in this together.

Layla, four, and Jasmine, two, Claydon added their own painted stones to the pebble snake on Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds Picture: RUSSELL CLAYDON Layla, four, and Jasmine, two, Claydon added their own painted stones to the pebble snake on Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds Picture: RUSSELL CLAYDON

“You can put the stones down together and come back to see what is new. It’s just a little something that’s nice. It’s exciting.”

Jade, who has been on maternity leave, said the stones were getting “more and more beautiful and very artistic” with lots related to the NHS.

The 29-year-old said lots of people had messaged her thank you for organising the pebble snake, saying they had been enjoying it while out on a walk and it was a talking point.

People are encouraged to add to the pebble snake Picture: JADE COX People are encouraged to add to the pebble snake Picture: JADE COX

Jade is running a competition for children to draw and colour in a snake and include the best name for the pebble one.

The winner will receive a £10 voucher for a shop of their choice.

To take part go to the Moreton Hall Voice Facebook group.