Death of man in Ixworth flat fire not suspicious, say police

The fire was inside Blackbourne View sheltered housing in Ixworth, accomodation for the over 55s Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI MARIAM GHAEMI

A flat fire in Ixworth in which a 77-year-old man died is not being treated as suspicious by Suffolk police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The view from Peddars Close in Ixworth, where a man had died following a fire at Blackbourne view sheltered accomodation Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI The view from Peddars Close in Ixworth, where a man had died following a fire at Blackbourne view sheltered accomodation Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Officers had been investigating the cause of the fire, which happened at Blackbourne View sheltered accommodation in Peddars Close, in the early hours of Saturday morning, alongside Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service were alerted to the blaze in the Ixworth street at 1.14am on Saturday and three crews - from Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds and Thetford - attended.

One occupant of the first-floor flat was unaccounted for and was later found inside the property.

You may also want to watch:

The identity of the man has not yet been revealed.

Neighbours expressed their shock over what happened.

Andrew Ahenkuro, who lives nearby, said: "It's such a tragedy."

Alan Bartrum added: "It's normally quiet round here. I have been here three years. My neighbour said she woke up at 2am (due to the commotion)."

A spokeswoman for the fire service said the blaze did not spread to neighbouring flats and was dealt with by 3.18am.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We are not treating the cause of the fire as suspicious at this time."