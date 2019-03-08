Partly Cloudy

Death of man in Ixworth flat fire not suspicious, say police

PUBLISHED: 10:14 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 08 July 2019

The fire was inside Blackbourne View sheltered housing in Ixworth, accomodation for the over 55s Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The fire was inside Blackbourne View sheltered housing in Ixworth, accomodation for the over 55s Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

MARIAM GHAEMI

A flat fire in Ixworth in which a 77-year-old man died is not being treated as suspicious by Suffolk police.

The view from Peddars Close in Ixworth, where a man had died following a fire at Blackbourne view sheltered accomodation Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIThe view from Peddars Close in Ixworth, where a man had died following a fire at Blackbourne view sheltered accomodation Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Officers had been investigating the cause of the fire, which happened at Blackbourne View sheltered accommodation in Peddars Close, in the early hours of Saturday morning, alongside Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service were alerted to the blaze in the Ixworth street at 1.14am on Saturday and three crews - from Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds and Thetford - attended.

One occupant of the first-floor flat was unaccounted for and was later found inside the property.

The identity of the man has not yet been revealed.

Neighbours expressed their shock over what happened.

Andrew Ahenkuro, who lives nearby, said: "It's such a tragedy."

Alan Bartrum added: "It's normally quiet round here. I have been here three years. My neighbour said she woke up at 2am (due to the commotion)."

A spokeswoman for the fire service said the blaze did not spread to neighbouring flats and was dealt with by 3.18am.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We are not treating the cause of the fire as suspicious at this time."

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Police called out to children’s home in Suffolk more than 200 times, charity reveals

Suffolk police attended a children's home more than 200 times in 2018 Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Town could net as much as £1.85 million from Mings’ move to Villa

Tyrone Mings, pictured playing on loan for Aston Villa. He is set to sign for Villa from Bournemouth for a fee of as much as £26.5m. Picture: PA

‘Enough is enough!’ - drive to combat street drinking in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell in St John's Street Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Woman has locks cut by UB40 star - the day after she walked up the aisle

Michaela Walsh and Bev Major braved the shave today with the special help of Brian Travers from UB40. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

