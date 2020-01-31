Pedestrian killed in A14 crash was wearing hospital gown, says first-aider

A first-aider who rushed to help a pedestrian killed in a crash said the dead man appeared to have just left West Suffolk Hospital.

Ed Smith, 71, was first on the scene of the A14 in Bury St Edmunds at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, January 15, when a lorry collided with pedestrian Andrew Gibbins, 54, who was later confirmed dead.

Mr Smith, who was on his way to a league bowling match with his wife at Bury Bowl, next to the A14, said he was alerted by the hissing of the lorry's air brakes and clambered under the roadside fence to help.

"It was clear there was severe trauma," Mr Smith said.

"I did some quick checks but there was no pulse.

"It was apparent to me that he had sadly died on impact."

Mr Smith, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, also noted the victim had no shoes on his feet, was bare chested and wearing a hospital gown with a plastic wristband.

Although police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward there has been no description of Mr Gibbins or his clothing.

Mr Smith has questioned why the information has not been made public to help the appeal.

"I can understand it's a delicate situation with heartache for the family involved," he said.

"But at the end of the day questions need to be asked as to why this gentleman was walking around in a hospital gown at that time of night."

The site of the crash is a little over a mile from West Suffolk Hospital, where Mr Smith believes Mr Gibbins was a patient.

Mr Smith, who was trained in first aid while working in the construction industry, said: "It's a very sad situation.

"I'm just sorry there was nothing more I could do for the poor guy."

West Suffolk Hospital has not commented on the death, saying it was still a police matter.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman was also unable to comment, due to it being an ongoing investigation.

"Circumstances surrounding the death will be a matter for the coroner to explore and establish," he added

Mr Gibbins' family said they did not wish to comment until after the inquest. No date has yet been set for the inquest.

Police closed the A14 for several hours after the collision, which involved a green Scania lorry carrying two trailers.