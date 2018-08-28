Breaking News

Pedestrian injured in town centre accident

Police say a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car Picture: NANCY HOWLETT Archant

Paramedics treated a pedestrian who suffered a suspected broken leg after an accident in Ipswich town centre.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and the ambulance service are on the scene Picture: NANCY HOWLETT Police and the ambulance service are on the scene Picture: NANCY HOWLETT

Suffolk police were called to the scene, at the junction of Lower Brook Street and Dogs Head Street, at around 3.45pm.

They had received reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in the centre of Ipswich.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were also called and arrived at just after 3.50pm.

It is believed that the pedestrian sustained a broken leg and is believed to have been taken by ambulance to hospital.

The ambulance service have been called to an incident in Lower Brook Street, close to the St Elizabeth Hospice shop Picture: NANCY HOWLETT The ambulance service have been called to an incident in Lower Brook Street, close to the St Elizabeth Hospice shop Picture: NANCY HOWLETT

Traffic built up around Lower Brook Street and Tacket Street in the wake of the crash.