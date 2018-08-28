Pedestrian injured in town centre accident
PUBLISHED: 17:05 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 09 November 2018
Paramedics treated a pedestrian who suffered a suspected broken leg after an accident in Ipswich town centre.
Suffolk police were called to the scene, at the junction of Lower Brook Street and Dogs Head Street, at around 3.45pm.
They had received reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in the centre of Ipswich.
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were also called and arrived at just after 3.50pm.
It is believed that the pedestrian sustained a broken leg and is believed to have been taken by ambulance to hospital.
Traffic built up around Lower Brook Street and Tacket Street in the wake of the crash.