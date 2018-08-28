Pedestrian fighting for her life after collision with car in Kirby Cross

A woman in her 80s has been airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in north Essex.

Essex Police received reports of a road traffic collision in Frinton Road, Kirby Cross, just before 1pm.

It involved a black Smart car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Smart car driver, a woman in her 60s from Frinton, has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving.

An Essex Police spokesman confirmed that Frinton Road will remain closed between Laburnum Crescent and Elm Tree Avenue.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area where possible.

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or send an email.