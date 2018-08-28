Pedestrian in his 80s and car involved in crash in Essex

Essex Police are investigating a serious crash in Chelmsford involving a pedestrian in his 80s and a car.

A man in his 80s was in a life-threatening condition in hospital last night after he was involved in a collision with a car,

The pedestrian was in Broomfield Road, Chelmsford, near the junction with Hospital Approach when the accident with a Ford Fiesta happened at about 5.15pm.

He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and are thanked for their patience.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk

More information will follow.