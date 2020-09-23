Pedestrian and bar staff injured after being hit by car, police confirm

The pedestrians were struck by the car following a fight near the Moon and Starfish pub Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A member of the public and two bar staff were the pedestrians involved in a collision with a car following a Clacton street fight, police have confirmed.

Essex Police are continuing to investigate the incident, in which the three men were in collision with the car in Marine Parade East shortly after 1.10am Saturday.

Officers had initially received reports of a fight spilling into the street from the Moon and Starfish Pub, although it has since been confirmed it started outdoors.

Following the fight, a black Vauxhall Astra was then in collision with the three men at the junction with Colne Road.

Two of the victims were initially believed to have been staff members in the pub, although it has since been confirmed they work at a different nearby venue.

Two suffered leg injuries, while the third additionally suffered elbow injuries.

Officers arrested two 22-year-old men a short time after the incident, after a car matching the description of the one involved was stopped in Hayes Road.

The first man, from the Waterloo area of London, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has been released on bail until October 14 while inquiries continue.

The second man, from Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but was later released without charge.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident, or those who have mobile phone, dash cam of CCTV footage, to contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting reference 42/150429/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.