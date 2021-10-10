News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Peggy, 94, knits 'Bobby Buddies' to help children in distress

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:31 PM October 10, 2021   
Peggy Rozier, 94, of Cedrus House in Stowmarket, with PC Stefan Henriksen and PCSO David Harvey

Peggy Rozier, 94, of Cedrus House in Stowmarket, with the "Bobby Buddies" she presented to PC Stefan Henriksen and PCSO David Harvey - Credit: Care UK

A keen 94-year-old knitter from Stowmarket is using her skills to create Bobby Buddies - small teddies used by police to help children.

Peggy Rozier, a resident at Care UK's Cedrus House, has made more than 200 teddies for children’s charities and hospitals over the years.

Now she is supporting the Suffolk-based Bobby Buddies initiative. Supporters knit and crochet small teddies and toys, which officers use to engage and comfort children in distress.

Peggy said: “I find knitting very relaxing, and it’s something I really enjoy doing. I was keen to use my skills to benefit others and I am planning on making as many as possible.”

She presented her first 10 teddies to PC Stefan Henriksen and PCSO David Harvey, when they visited the home.

PC Henriksen said: “We were thrilled to learn that Peggy had been knitting for Bobby Buddies, as they really do make a huge impact on the relationship, we’re able to build with children in the area.

“We’re keen for as many people as possible to support us with the initiative – we gave two of Peggy’s teddies to children the very same day, as they’re incredibly popular."

For more details on how to support Bobby Buddies, visit the scheme's website.


Stowmarket News

