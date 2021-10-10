Published: 12:31 PM October 10, 2021

Peggy Rozier, 94, of Cedrus House in Stowmarket, with the "Bobby Buddies" she presented to PC Stefan Henriksen and PCSO David Harvey - Credit: Care UK

A keen 94-year-old knitter from Stowmarket is using her skills to create Bobby Buddies - small teddies used by police to help children.

Peggy Rozier, a resident at Care UK's Cedrus House, has made more than 200 teddies for children’s charities and hospitals over the years.

Now she is supporting the Suffolk-based Bobby Buddies initiative. Supporters knit and crochet small teddies and toys, which officers use to engage and comfort children in distress.

Peggy said: “I find knitting very relaxing, and it’s something I really enjoy doing. I was keen to use my skills to benefit others and I am planning on making as many as possible.”

She presented her first 10 teddies to PC Stefan Henriksen and PCSO David Harvey, when they visited the home.

PC Henriksen said: “We were thrilled to learn that Peggy had been knitting for Bobby Buddies, as they really do make a huge impact on the relationship, we’re able to build with children in the area.

“We’re keen for as many people as possible to support us with the initiative – we gave two of Peggy’s teddies to children the very same day, as they’re incredibly popular."

For more details on how to support Bobby Buddies, visit the scheme's website.



