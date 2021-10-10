Peggy, 94, knits 'Bobby Buddies' to help children in distress
- Credit: Care UK
A keen 94-year-old knitter from Stowmarket is using her skills to create Bobby Buddies - small teddies used by police to help children.
Peggy Rozier, a resident at Care UK's Cedrus House, has made more than 200 teddies for children’s charities and hospitals over the years.
Now she is supporting the Suffolk-based Bobby Buddies initiative. Supporters knit and crochet small teddies and toys, which officers use to engage and comfort children in distress.
Peggy said: “I find knitting very relaxing, and it’s something I really enjoy doing. I was keen to use my skills to benefit others and I am planning on making as many as possible.”
She presented her first 10 teddies to PC Stefan Henriksen and PCSO David Harvey, when they visited the home.
PC Henriksen said: “We were thrilled to learn that Peggy had been knitting for Bobby Buddies, as they really do make a huge impact on the relationship, we’re able to build with children in the area.
“We’re keen for as many people as possible to support us with the initiative – we gave two of Peggy’s teddies to children the very same day, as they’re incredibly popular."
For more details on how to support Bobby Buddies, visit the scheme's website.
