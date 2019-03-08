E-edition Read the EADT online edition
More homes proposed near to 180-home estate

PUBLISHED: 12:51 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 28 August 2019

Pelham Structures held two days of consultation in February Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Thirty new homes could be built next to the site of a controversial housing scheme in Melton.

Plans for the new homes were displayed during a consultation in February Picture: ARCHANTPlans for the new homes were displayed during a consultation in February Picture: ARCHANT

It is two years since work began on the major 180-house previous development at Longwood Fields, known locally as the Woods Lane houses.

Now a smaller application has been made for 30 homes on land north of Woods Lane.

The development has been proposed by Pelham Structures, which specialises in custom-build developments.

It already manages a number of different sites in Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Essex but has no other sites in Suffolk.

In February, Pelham Structures held two days of consultation at the Burness Parish Rooms in Melton, where it shared potential designs with residents.

Now, six months later, it has entered a formal application for outline planning permission for the site.

The development would comprise of up to 30 homes, with nine of these designated as affordable housing.

Access to the properties would be off the existing Woods Lane with some improvements being proposed to the road, as well as the installation of a new public footpath close to the existing footway.

In its design and access statement, Pelham Structures said the proposed homes would "provide a mix of custom and self-build market and affordable housing to contribute towards meeting recognised unmet demand".

The statement added: "This development would make more effective use of a parcel of land at the edge of the village, and could be undertaken without harm to the character and appearance of the area, the wider landscape setting, and the amenities of surrounding residents."

It also suggests that the development would provide a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists along Woods Lane itself.

The road has proved controversial in the past, with residents left angry at the resulting road closures from the Bloor Homes development - which led to longer journey times and concerns from business owners.

Pelham Structures said in February that it would be taking into consideration residents' concerns from the consultation and that there had been interest in the new properties during the meetings.

